WWE PPV Flashbacks: Bad Blood (6/13/04) - "A Bloody HIAC Match Ends The HHH/Michaels Feud"

The Raw brand was on a roll headed into Bad Blood 2004. I thought that Smackdown was better in 2002 and 2003, but Raw surpassed them around WrestleMania time and the momentum continued through the spring. I had a lot of praise for Backlash 2004 two months earlier if you’ll recall. That show was outstanding. The only thing I really remember off the top of my head about Bad Blood is that the main event is one of the longest PPV matches ever.

I did not review this show 13 years ago like the other PPVs from 2004, so it will be a totally fresh perspective. I’m using WWE Network of course. Let’s roll.

WWE Bad Blood

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

06/13/04

The opening video package focused on the Triple H rivalry with Shawn Michaels that led to them having a Hell in a Cell match. There was also a focus on Benoit vs. Kane, but the main event was clearly Hunter and Shawn.

The La Resistance duo made their entrance for the tag tile match. The announce team of Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler welcomed us to the show by their perch on the right side of the stage. The Spanish announce team is also at ringside.

Sylvan Grenier sang “O Canada” in French to get heat. I prefer the English version. Rob Conway’s name got changed to Robert (“Robaire”) Conway to make it sound more French and evil.

Edge made his entrance. Chris Benoit, the World Heavyweight Champion, is his partner. Both guys got good ovations.

World Tag Team Championships: La Resistance (Sylvan Grenier & Robert Conway) vs. Edge & Chris Benoit

(Pre-match notes: La Resistance were the heels. Edge & Benoit were faces that were not a regular team.)

Benoit was in control against Grenier early on with a stiff clothesline. Conway tagged in, Benoit hit him with hard chops and a back suplex for two. The heels took control after Conway got in the ring, Edge knocked him out and Grenier sent Edge to the floor. Conway drove Edge’s back into the barricade at ringside. Back in the ring, Edge was the face in peril for a few minutes. There were plenty of quick tags from La Resistance. Grenier grounded Edge with a chinlock. Running cross body block by Edge on Grenier earned a two count. Vertical suplex by Conway earned a two count and there wasn’t much of a reaction from the crowd. Back suplex on Grenier with Lawler noting we haven’t seen a lot of Benoit in the match. Edge came back with a spinning heel kick to create some space. Conway knocked Benoit off the apron to prevent a tag. Edge countered a double suplex into a double neckbreaker. Benoit wasn’t on the apron at first and Edge hit an enziguri, which led to Benoit getting the hot tag. Benoit had suplexes for both heels. Benoit dumped Conway over the top to the floor followed by a snap suplex on Grenier. Benoit applied the Sharpshooter on Grenier and Conway made the save. Edge stomped on Conway. They did a spot where Edge went for a spear, Grenier moved and Edge nearly hit Benoit, but he stopped. Benoit had Grenier in the Crippler Crossface. Edge hit a Spear on Conway. Kane’s music hit. Kane went into the ring and hit Benoit with a boot to the face leading to the disqualification at 10:15.

Winners by disqualification: Edge & Chris Benoit (La Resistance keep the World Tag Team Titles)

Analysis: **1/4 It was a decent tag match. The finish didn’t look like it was timed well because Grenier was in the Crossface for about 30 seconds and didn’t tap out like most people would. I think the Kane spot was delayed for some reason. Edge worked most of it for his team since Benoit had a big match later in the show. I think this match was only done because of the lack of depth on Raw’s tag division at the time. Edge had trouble getting over as a huge star as a face. He turned heel later in 2004 and it was the best thing for his career.

Post match, Kane hit Edge with a boot to the face. Kane picked up Benoit and hit him with a Chokeslam. Kane hit a Chokeslam on Edge as well. Kane left the ring and whipped Benoit back first into the steel steps. Kane walked away laughing.

Analysis: Good post match angle to build to the World Title match later in the show.

Eric Bischoff, the Raw GM, was backstage with his buddy Jonathon Coachman. Bischoff told Coach that William Regal won’t be at ringside and Bischoff asked him to get rid of Eugene once and for all. Coach said don’t worry about it. Bischoff said Eugene is an embarrassment to his family (the story was Bischoff was his uncle). Eugene was standing nearby and Coach left. Eugene was sad that Uncle Eric didn’t like him. Eugene said his favorite wrestler is Triple H. Bischoff reminded him of Triple H and Benoit injuries noting that he didn’t want Eugene to get hurt. Bischoff told Eugene he can fly home or he can wrestle. Eugene said he wants to wrestle.

Analysis: It was filler more than anything.

Chris Jericho vs. Tyson Tomko (w/Trish Stratus)

(Pre-show notes: Jericho was the face. Tomko and Stratus were heels. They were aligned with Christian, but he was out with an injury at this point.)

Tomko took control with a clothesline early on. Jericho came back with a missile dropkick on off the middle rope and a springboard dropkick that knocked Tomko to the floor. They battled on the floor with Jericho sending Tomko into the ring post. Jericho up top, Stratus distracted and Tomko capitalized with a Gorilla Press into a gutbuster. Tomko with a sidewalk slam for a two count. The announcers kept talking about Jericho dealing with injured ribs in the story. Jericho avoided a corner attack as Tomko hit the turnbuckle. Forearm to the head by Jericho followed by a bulldog. Tomko moved when Jericho went for a Lionsault, so Jericho went crashing to the mat. Tomko put Jericho on his shoulders and hit a shoulder breaker for two. Gorilla Press by Tomko, but Jericho got out of it and clipped the back of the knee. Jericho with a chop block to the leg of Tomko. Jericho went for the Walls of Jericho, which led to Tomko shoving him off. Tomko charged in, Jericho moved and Tomko barely hit Trish while she was on the apron. Jericho with an enziguri kick to the head for the win at 5:57.

Winner by pinfall: Chris Jericho

Analysis: *1/2 Bad match that was kept short with good reason. Jericho tried his best, but Tomko was limited in the ring especially this early in his career. Using an Enziguri as a finisher is weak too. Jericho didn’t start using the Codebreaker until four years later.

Post match, Trish was furious about the loss while Jericho had a smile on his face about his crafty victory.

There was a clip from three weeks ago showing Shelton Benjamin pinned Randy Orton in a tag match. Two weeks later, Benjamin pinned Orton again. On the previous Raw, Batista pinned Benjamin after some interference. Orton beat up Benjamin with the IC Title after that.

Randy Orton was interviewed by Todd Grisham backstage. Orton said that tomorrow marks the half year anniversary of his reign as IC Champion – the longest reign in seven years. Orton talked about his greatness and said he’s a living legend. Orton bragged about how he’s accomplished so much at just 24 years old. Orton took the microphone and walked.

Orton walked out to the arena. Orton walked out with the Intercontinental Title. He bragged about ending Mick Foley’s career and spitting in his face. Orton said he was real greatness. Orton walked through the crowd on his way to the ring. Orton said he’s one in a million and noted that greatness has entered the ring. Orton talked about his match later tonight, he said he wants the respect he deserves. Orton’s music played. Then Shelton Benjamin’s music hit.

Shelton Benjamin walked down to the ring. Benjamin said nobody in the building gives a damn what Orton says. Benjamin noted they each had their gear on, so they should do this right now. A ref rang in the ring to ring the bell.

Analysis: They did this angle where it sounded like the match was going to be later in the night, but Benjamin got him to do it right away. Good way to get the crowd strongly behind Benjamin.

Intercontinental Championship: Randy Orton vs. Shelton Benjamin

(Pre-match notes: Orton was the heel champion and Benjamin was the face.)

As soon as the bell rang, Benjamin got a rollup for two. Benjamin hit a dropkick and Orton bailed to the floor. Orton tried to leave with the title, so Benjamin hit a baseball slide dropkick. Back in the ring, Benjamin hit a cross body block. Benjamin hit a running clothesline. Orton bailed to the floor again, Benjamin went after him, Orton sent Benjamin into the barricade and Benjamin gave Orton a back body drop into the crowd. Benjamin went for pin attempts in the ring. Clothesline by Benjamin sent Orton over the top to the floor. Back in the ring, Benjamin hit a suplex. Benjamin missed a corner splash, hit the turnbuckle and landed out of the ring. The crowd yelled “WOO” as Ric Flair walked down to the ring to support his Evolution buddy Orton. Chinlock by Orton as he took control. Benjamin countered by putting Orton on his shoulders and dropping him with an Electric Chair Drop. Orton picked up Benjamin on his shoulders followed by a neckbreaker for two. Another chinlock by Orton. After about one minute of that, Orton hit a body slam. Orton went up top, jumped off with a cross body block attempt and Benjamin moved. Benjamin hit a Northern Lights Suplex for two. They exchanged punches. Back elbow to the face by Benjamin, Orton with a punch, Benjamin with a shoulder tackle, a clothesline and a back body drop by Benjamin. Benjamin went up top and hit a clothesline into a pin for a two count. After JR thought that was it, Lawler responded with: “Story of your life JR, you’re always premature.” Ouch.

Benjamin continued on offense with a side Russian legsweep for two. They each countered moves and Benjamin hit a spin kick to the face for a two count. Best nearfall of the match so far. Benjamin hit a splash in the corner followed by a T-Bone Suplex. When Benjamin covered, Flair put Orton’s foot on the bottom rope and the ref saw the foot on the rope, so it was just a two count. Benjamin brought Flair in the ring and hit a back body drop. Splash by Benjamin on Flair in the corner followed by a splash on Orton as well. Benjamin with a clothesline on Flair followed by the Figure Four Leglock. Benjamin had an inside cradle on Orton for a two count while he still applied the Figure Four Leglock. After Benjamin got rid of Flair, he rolled up Orton for a two count. Benjamin up top, he jumped off with a cross body block, Orton rolled through and covered while grabbing the tights. That was enough for the pinfall win at 15:02.

Winner by pinfall: Randy Orton

Analysis: ***1/4 Good match that was very competitive from start to finish. I liked the story of the match with Benjamin dominating early on because he was more ready to start the match than Orton was. Benjamin stayed in control for most of the match and got about 15 two counts. I wasn’t counting, but it felt like that many. They wrapped it with a strong finish. I thought there was too much of Flair that it hurt the match a bit. The crowd was into most of the match. Benjamin ended up winning singles midcard titles later in his career. Orton’s reign lasted another month.

The lovely Lita was in the locker room from Matt Hardy. They started making out in the locker room. Security walked in with Eric Bischoff. Bischoff said he was there to remove Matt to prevent him from interfering against Kane. Matt said he’s there to watch his girlfriend’s match. Bischoff said either Matt can leave or Lita will be out of the title match. After Bischoff left, Matt said he’s going to leave and gave her a kiss for good luck.

Analysis: The Kane/Lita/Matt story was pretty big in 2004 and it was in the early stages around this point.

WWE Women’s Championship: Victoria vs. Trish Stratus (w/Travis Tomko) vs. Gail Kim vs. Lita

(Pre-match notes: Victoria was the face champion, Gail was a heel that got no reaction, Lita was a face and Trish was a heel.)

First fall gets the win. It’s not an elimination match.

Victoria hit Kim with a back body drop. Lita and Trish battled on the floor early on. Victoria moonsault on Kim. Lita jumped off Trish’s back and hit a clothesline on Kim in the corner. Stratus and Lita exchanged strikes. Lita did a bridging pin, but Tomko broke up the pin. The ref Mike Chioda saw it, so he ejected Tomko from ringside. Lita hit a Twist of Fate on Trish for two as Kim made the save. Victoria with a spinning slam on Kim for two with Lita saving. Trish rollup on Lita for two. Lita with a headscissors on Stratus to send her out of the ring. Kim applied a headscissors around the head and hooking the arms on Victoria. Stratus made the save. Kim with a Dragon Sleeper on Stratus broken up by the other girls. Suplex by Lita. Collision spot by Lita and Victoria, so all four women were down. Lita got a rollup on Kim for two. After Kim hit the ring post (Lita avoided a charge), Lita hit a DDT on Kim. Stratus attacked Lita from behind and Stratus did the ROLLUP OF DEATH~! for the pinfall win at 4:43.

Winner by pinfall: Trish Stratus

The win meant that Stratus was a five-time Women’s Champion. Also, Victoria was the champion that wasn’t beaten in the match.

Analysis: *1/2 Short match with the finish I hate the most in wrestling with Trish winning with the rollup. There were some good moves in there and some decent nearfalls, but it wasn’t that exciting. The match was done to get the title onto Stratus to start her first title run as a heel.

A video package aired to set up Eugene vs. Jonathon Coachman. The short version is that Coach was a jerk to Eugene, then he said he was sorry about it and brought out Kane to destroy Eugene. That set up non-wrestler Coachman against Eugene.

Jonathon Coachman vs. Eugene

(Pre-match notes: Coachman was the heel and Eugene was the face. William Regal was Eugene’s buddy that was banned from ringside.)

Eugene locked his hands and feet together, so Coach rolled him around the ring and Eugene got a nearfall out of it. They did a criss-cross run the ropes spot with Eugene leaving the ring and getting a bear from a fan. Coach kept running the ropes like an idiot for another 15 seconds. Coach hit Eugene with a forearm to the back while on the floor. Eugene did a headbutt followed by a spot where he mimicked a dog peeing, which drew a big reaction. Coach brought out some random woman in a bikini with a plate of cookies. Eugene grabbed some cookies and Coach attacked him from behind. When Coach sent Eugene into the turnbuckle, it led to no selling by Eugene. Eugene with two atomic drops and a dropkick. Airplane spin by Eugene. Garrison Cade, who was Coach’s buddy, ripped up the teddy bear. Cade held Eugene, which led to Eugene moving and Coachman hit Cade off the apron by accident. Eugene hit a Rock Bottom and People’s Elbow on Coach for the pinfall win at 7:37

Winner by pinfall: Eugene

Analysis: -* Terrible match. Nick Dinsmore was a good worker limited by the silly Eugene character. Coach was awful in the ring. It was done for comedy, yet wasn't even that funny. It would have been better if it was three minutes shorter. Two months later, Eugene would have a SummerSlam match with Triple H. Bizarre booking.

Post match, Eugene hit Cade with a Stone Cold Stunner that was not executed well at all. Regal congratulated Eugene on the ring. Eugene hit a Stunner on Coach as well. Eugene celebrated the win some more to end it.

A video package aired to set up Chris Benoit defending the World Title against Kane. It focused on Benoit winning the World Title a few months earlier at WrestleMania while Kane enjoys tormenting people. Clips showed of Kane’s story with Lita and Matt Hardy that was heating up around this time. A lot of the focus was on Kane being a psycho type of heel.

Kane made his entrance first. They showed highlights of his attack on Benoit earlier in the show. Kane was laughing about it. Benoit was out last to a good reaction.

World Heavyweight Championship: Chris Benoit vs. Kane

(Pre-match notes: Benoit was the face champion and Kane was the heel challenger.)

Benoit attacked with hard chops early on. Kane came back with power by using punches followed by a shoulder tackle that sent Benoit out of the ring. The announcers put over the story that Benoit may not be able to make Kane tap out. Benoit took control in the ring with an enziguri kick to the face. Benoit went for the Sharpshooter, but Kane powered out of it. Benoit kicked the arm of Kane and whipped the arm into the top turnbuckle. Kane came back by sending Benoit face first into a turnbuckle followed by a clothesline. Kane drove Benoit’s neck into the top rope. Neckbreaker by Kane earned a two count. Kane sent Benoit into the turnbuckle and hit a sidewalk slam. Kane slapped on a chinlock. Benoit tried a comeback, but Kane just hit him in the back with a forearm. Kane dumped Benoit over the top to the floor. Benoit sent Kane into the ring post. Back in the ring, Kane hit a running clothesline on Benoit for a two count. Benoit started a comeback with two dropkicks to the knee followed by a chop block to the back of the left knee. Benoit went for a Sharpshooter, but Kane powered out of it. Benoit with another dropkick to the knee. When Benoit went for another Sharpshooter, Kane grabbed him by the throat to block it. Kane missed a boot to the face by the turnbuckle, so Benoit with another dropkick to the knee. Benoit went for the Sharpshooter and successfully applied it this time. Kane crawled to the ropes to break the hold.

Benoit hit Kane with three German Suplexes in a row. Benoit signaled for a top rope move, but Kane sat up. Benoit hit Kane with three more German Suplexes in a row. Benoit went up top and hit a diving headbutt that connected. Benoit sold it as a big deal as the ref counted them down for a count of six. Kane sat back up. Benoit went for the Crossface, but Kane shoved him away. Kane picked him up and hit a Chokeslam for a two count. Good nearfall there. Benoit slipped out of a Tombstone attempt, so Kane decked him with a boot to the face. Kane jumped off the top rope with a clothesline attempt, Benoit moved out of the way and Benoit slapped on the Crippler Crossface. The crowd was going wild for it, Kane tried to fight out of it and he did so by getting to his feet. Benoit did a half nelson into a pinfall for the victory after 17:49.

Winner by pinfall: Chris Benoit

Analysis: ***1/4 Good match with the champ retaining against a tough opponent. Easy story to tell with the smaller champ overcoming the bigger villain. There was an ongoing story that the announcers talked about all match about how it would be tough for Benoit to put on the Crossface, so he had to find another way to win. There were only a couple of believable nearfall spots like when Kane hit he Chokeslam, but not a lot of drama otherwise. Kane was never the kind of worker that had great main event level matches. He could do well with an elite in-ring performer like Benoit, but I can’t remember any classic Kane singles match. The best Kane opponents were guys like Benoit, Angle and Michaels.

After the match, Benoit was interviewed by Todd Grisham in the backstage area. Benoit put over Kane being a machine, but it was not his night. Benoit did his line saying he is for real. They showed highlights of the match with Benoit saying he is for real again. Benoit talked about finding a way to win and said he is for real for the third time. That was it.

Analysis: You could tell WWE was telling him to get over the “for real” phrase a lot. I remember they had the “4 Real” t-shirts as well.

The Hell in a Cell structure was lowered on the ring.

A video package aired showcasing the Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels feud. There was a Benoit/Michaels match with Triple H costing him the victory and Michaels paid him back by eliminating Hunter from a battle royal. The brawling continued from there, so Bischoff put them in a Hell in a Cell match. Triple H talked about how he has never lost a Hell in a Cell match (in singles matches). The story was that they were best friends, now they are rivals that have had a lot of matches, but never had a Hell in a Cell match until this one. Highlights aired of their various matches over the years leading up to this.

Triple H made his entrance to mostly boos since was the top heel on Raw. Shawn Michaels made his entrance to a big ovation.

Hell in a Cell: Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels

(Pre-match notes: Triple H was the heel. Michaels was the face. The match started before the end of the second hour, so it was obvious they were going to go very long.)

They started brawling early on. Hunter took control with a back elbow to the face. Hunter sent him out of the ring, but Michaels came back with punches. Hunter sent Michaels over the top to the floor for a hard landing. They brawled on the floor for a bit. Back in the ring, Michaels hit a neckbreaker. They battled on the floor again, Shawn sent Hunter into the cell and Hunter turned away to do a blade job. Michaels worked on the forehead of Hunter to open the cut some more. Hunter tossed Michaels out of the ring again. That’s been a running theme. Michaels sent Hunter into the cell a couple more times. Back in the ring, Michaels hit a clothesline that sent Hunter over the top to the floor. Michaels was selling the back injury, so Hunter did a hard whip into the turnbuckle. Another hard whip into the turnbuckle by Hunter followed by elbow drops to the back by Hunter. Delayed suplex by Hunter for a two count followed by a backbreaker for two. Hunter tried to attack with a chair, but Michaels kicked it away and Michaels sent him out of the ring. Hunter took control outside the ring by sending Michaels back first into the cell and the ring post multiple times. Two more hard whips into the cage by Hunter.

They went back into the ring with Hunter hitting a sidewalk slam onto the steel chair that was folded in the ring for a two count. Hunter with a backbreaker onto the chair that was seated open, which led to multiple two counts. Chair to the back by Trips for another two count. Michaels countered an abdominal stretch attempt and hit a hip toss that sent Hunter over the top to the floor. Back in the ring, Hunter went for a Pedigree, Michaels avoided it and Michaels hit an uppercut punch to the groin. Michaels hit two atomic drops to continue the groin based offense. They left the ring with Michaels sending Triple H into the ring post and then sending Trips into the steel steps. They battled on the floor with Hunter hitting back drop off the steps that sent Michaels crashing hard on the floor. It was a loud “thud” for that landing. Back in the ring, Triple H connected with a chair to the back. Hunter brought the steps into the ring. Michaels kicked him away, forearm shot to the face and the kip up earned a nice ovation. Hunter avoided the Sweet Chin Music, picked up the steel steps and hit Michaels in the head with the steps. The camera panned away from Michaels, which of course meant a blade job because next time we saw Shawn he was bleeding all over. Triple H connected with the steel steps to the face. Michaels was bleeding way more than Hunter was as Hunter covered for a two count. The action spilled to the floor with Hunter sending him face first into the cell twice followed by a battering ram face first launch into the cell. Hunter grinded his face against the cage.

Hunter was still in control back in the ring as he hit a spinebuster for two. Sleeper applied by Hunter, which was countered by Michaels sending him face first into the top turnbuckle. Michaels countered a Pedigree with a single arm DDT. Michaels grabbed the chair and hit Hunter in the head with it although Hunter blocked it with his hand, which is fine. Hunter bladed again because this time he had way more blood coming from his forehead. Another chair to the head by Michaels. Hunter came back with a knee smash that sent Michaels to the floor. Michaels pulled a ladder out from under the ring followed by a smile on his face. Michaels hit Hunter in the head with the top of the ladder. Shawn whipped Hunter into the ladder that was up against the turnbuckle and he did it for a second time. Shawn sent Hunter into the ladder again leading to Hunter bumping over the top to the floor. Michaels sent Hunter’s face into the cage. Back into the ring, Michaels did a catapult slingshot into the ladder that was against the turnbuckle, which was good for a two count. Michaels up top and he jumped off with the elbow drop, but Hunter moved out of the way. They exchanged punches while on their knees as JR noted they are past 30 minutes at this point. Hunter sent Michaels shoulder first into the ring post. Hunter grabbed a table from under the ring and brought it into the ring. Hunter set up the table in the ring. Michaels came back with punches to the face with JR trying to tell us Michaels may have had a broken hand. Michaels put Hunter on the table, Michaels climbed the ladder and hit a lefty elbow drop that drove Hunter through the table. That drew some “HBK” chants and a two count for Michaels.

Michaels set up for a Superkick, Hunter avoided it and Hunter hit him in the groin with a punch. Hunter with a Pedigree, but he was too tired to cover right away. After a delay, Hunter covered with one arm and Michaels got his shoulder up at two. Both men struggled to their feet, Hunter pushed him away and Michaels hit a Sweet Chin Music superkick. Michaels collapsed after he hit it. Michaels covered after a delay and that got him a two count. They both struggled to their feet again. Hunter hit a knee to the gut. Hunter hit another Pedigree and feel back onto his back after it. Fans chanted “HBK” for Michaels. JR noted that 45 minutes inside Hell in a Cell breaks all records. They both laid on the mat for over one minute to sell the fatigue. Back to their feet again, Hunter hit a third Pedigree. Hunter covered with his right arm across the chest for the one…two…three and the victory at the 47:26. That was the time JR said for the match. It’s rare for JR to mention the time of the match, but they wanted him to put over how grueling it was.

Winner by pinfall: Triple H

Analysis: **** It was a very good match that was four stars out of five. The biggest gripe I have is that it was too long. They were trying to tell a story of having a classic, slow paced battle where they wore eachother down for nearly an hour, but I thought it went too far. If they shaved 20 minutes off it they probably would have had a better match. It’s tough to keep people emotionally invested for over 45 minutes of action. They sold everything really well and they had a lot of experience in big matches. Hunter was the more aggressive guy early on, then Michaels took control and got revenge by doing some of the similar moves to him. It was notable that they didn’t hit their finishing moves until the final few minutes of the match. I liked that aspect of it because it meant more when they did connect on those moves. The crowd was quiet for a lot of it, but they popped for the big spots with the weapons. There were a lot of “HBK” chants during the match as well. The win meant that Hunter was the winner of their feud.

Post match, both guys were out on the mat with JR saying they needed help for them. You could tell referee Mike Chioda was giving them time cues while they were down.

The other Evolution members Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista went down to the ring to check on Hunter. Flair trash talked Michaels because Flair is awesome like that. The Evolution guys helped Triple H to his feet and slowly got him up the aisle while JR said this was a match he would never forget.

Michaels was still out in the ring with no doctors checking on him. Michaels was slowly helped to his feet by referee Mike Chioda and Shawn’s music played to end the show.

Analysis: It was smart to have all that stuff after the match because it was such a long battle and it’s important to put over the physicality of it all.

If you’re wondering about the length of the main event, it is the longest singles match in PPV history that is not an Ironman match. I don’t see it being topped any time soon, but I guess it could be at any time. It’s just rare for a singles match to go this long.

The show has a run time of 2 hours, 49 minutes on WWE Network.

FIVE STARS

1. Shawn Michaels – Just because he lost doesn’t mean much. He was the better of the two performers in the main event.

2. Triple H

3. Chris Benoit

4. Randy Orton

5. Shelton Benjamin

Best Match: Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels (**** out of five)

Worst Match: Eugene vs. Jonathon Coachman (-*)

Show Rating (out of 10): 6

FINAL THOUGHTS

There was enough good work in the ring to avoid it from being considered a terrible show. It’s mostly forgettable, though. Like I said earlier, the only thing I remembered going into it was how long the main event was. I enjoyed Orton/Benjamin for the most part and Benoit did what he could with Kane. Triple H and Shawn Michaels were clearly the stars of the show, though.

You could tell they had major depth issues on Raw at this point because Benoit was forced to work twice and Eugene vs. Coachman was terrible.

Next up: Great American Bash 2004 presented by the Smackdown brand. I don’t have a lot of fond memories about that one. One of the worst show endings ever.

Thanks for reading.

John Canton – mrjohncanton@gmail.com

Twitter @johnreport