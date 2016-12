Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Dave Schumacher for sending this in:

Smackdown Live at the Joe in Detroit, MI

12/20/16

Pre Show Dark Match- Rhyno/Heath Slater def. The Vaudevillains

Post Show Dark Match- Dean Ambrose/American Alpha def. Bray Wyatt/Randy

Orton/The Miz in a very loose, fun match where everyone involved ended up

laughing and breaking character, lots of fun.

WWE returns to the Joe for the final WWE Raw event ever at the Joe on March

13th. The Joe is being demolished shortly afterward. End of an era in the

Motor City been seeing wrestling events there for 30 years. Pre Sale password

is RAWTV.