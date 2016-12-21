Zack Ryder Posts Comments On His Recovery, Photo Of His Knee After Surgery

On Tuesday, Zack Ryder took to social media to update fans on the condition of his knee following surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion posted photos of himself suffering the injury on SmackDown LIVE and a shot of his knee post-surgery, along with comments regarding his recovery process.

"Last week on [SmackDown LIVE], I ruptured my patellar tendon...THEN I won the battle royal [and] [The Hype Bros] became [number one] contenders," wrote Ryder in the first of two new tweets. "I will be back!"

Ryder continued, "Last week I spent my Tuesday becoming the [number one] contenders for the [SmackDown LIVE] Tag Team titles...this week I'm spending my Tuesday rehabbing."



