Zack Ryder Posts Comments On His Recovery, Photo Of His Knee After Surgery[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
|
On Tuesday, Zack Ryder took to social media to update fans on the condition of his knee following surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon.
The former WWE Intercontinental Champion posted photos of himself suffering the injury on SmackDown LIVE and a shot of his knee post-surgery, along with comments regarding his recovery process.
"Last week on [SmackDown LIVE], I ruptured my patellar tendon...THEN I won the battle royal [and] [The Hype Bros] became [number one] contenders," wrote Ryder in the first of two new tweets. "I will be back!"
Ryder continued, "Last week I spent my Tuesday becoming the [number one] contenders for the [SmackDown LIVE] Tag Team titles...this week I'm spending my Tuesday rehabbing."