Charlotte Reveals What Her Favorite Match With Sasha Banks Is[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
|
Reigning RAW Women's Champion Charotte Flair was recently interviewed by Raute Musik following her successful performance against Sasha Banks at this past Sunday's WWE Roadblock: End of the Line pay-per-view.
Charlotte noted during the interview that she hasn't watched back the 30-Minute Iron Woman match that she had with "The Boss" this past weekend.
Additionally, the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair also spoke about what she feels was her best match against Banks thus far.
Check out the complete Charlotte Flair interview above.