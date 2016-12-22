John Cena Hypes His WWE Return On Next Week's SmackDown LIVE[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
|
As noted, John Cena will be making his return at next week's loaded episode of SmackDown LIVE. The longtime top WWE Superstar took to social media this week to promote his long-awaited return to the WWE Universe.
"Next week [WWE Universe] in #NYC," wrote Cena, who continues to achieve success outside of WWE, such as his recent hosting gig at Saturday Night Live. "Set your DVR for #RAW and get to @TheGarden for #SmackDownLIVE."
Cena concluded with the hashtag after writing, "I'LL C U THERE!!!"
Tuesday's SmackDown LIVE show features a "Wild Card Finals" theme, with multiple title matches, the aforementioned return of Cena and more.
Join us here on Tuesday night for live results coverage of SmackDown LIVE.