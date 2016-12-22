John Cena Hypes His WWE Return On Next Week's SmackDown LIVE

As noted, John Cena will be making his return at next week's loaded episode of SmackDown LIVE. The longtime top WWE Superstar took to social media this week to promote his long-awaited return to the WWE Universe.

"Next week [WWE Universe] in #NYC," wrote Cena, who continues to achieve success outside of WWE, such as his recent hosting gig at Saturday Night Live. "Set your DVR for #RAW and get to @TheGarden for #SmackDownLIVE."

Cena concluded with the hashtag after writing, "I'LL C U THERE!!!"

Tuesday's SmackDown LIVE show features a "Wild Card Finals" theme, with multiple title matches, the aforementioned return of Cena and more.

