Video: WWE Superstars React To Renee Young Slapping The Miz This Week

Sponsored Links



On Thursday, WWE released the above video via their official YouTube channel. The clip features Cathy Kelley hosting a segment regarding another WWE broadcast team member, Renee Young, slapping The Miz this past Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE.

Young slapped Miz on Tuesday night's blue brand show and noted during her SmackDown LIVE Fallout interview that she has no remorse for doing so. Later that same evening, however, Young apologized for slapping the WWE Superstar while hosting this week's episode of Talking Smack, the official post-show for WWE's blue brand.

The above video looks at WWE Superstars reacting to the situation. Featured below are the aforementioned SmackDown LIVE Fallout and Talking Smack videos from this past Tuesday night. For those who missed it, also available below is the footage of Renee Young slapping The Miz.