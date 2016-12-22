Triple H Talks Possibility Of WWE Signing Will Ospreay: "He's An Amazing Talent"

Submitted by Matt Boone on December 22, 2016 - 5:24pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

WWE executive and part-time on-air performer Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently spoke with ESPN and commented on the possibility of WWE signing Will Ospreay.

"Will Ospreay is an amazing talent," Triple H said of Ospreay. "There’s a lot of amazing talent out there."

"The Game" continued, noting that when the time is right, he wants all of the top talents outside of WWE to eventually become part of the promotion.

Triple H noted, "When they’re available, when it’s the right time for them, I wanna work with all of them."

Check out the complete Triple H interview at ESPN.com.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.