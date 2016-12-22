Video: First Trailer For ESPN's "30 For 30: Nature Boy" Special On Ric Flair

This week, ESPN created a buzz in the pro wrestling world by releasing the first official trailer for their new "30 For 30: Nature Boy" documentary on the legendary Ric Flair.

Featured above is the trailer for the documentary, which according to a recent Sports Illustrated article by Richard Deitsch, will feature interviews with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Arn Anderson, Sting.

The project will also feature The Undertaker appearing in a rare out-of-character interview, as well as Ashley Fleihr, the daughter of "The Nature Boy," who currently works as Charlotte Flair on WWE's RAW brand, where she is the reigning Women's Champion.

ESPN's 30 For 30: Nature Boy is scheduled to be released in 2017.



