Total Divas Viewership Increases For This Week's Show (12/21)

Submitted by Matt Boone on December 22, 2016 - 6:34pm
This week's episode of Total Divas on E! saw the show enjoy an increase in viewership compared to last week. Last night's show finished with an average of 705,000 viewers, up from the 556,000 viewers who tuned in last week.

It's worth noting that this week's episode debuted in the new time slot, airing at 9pm EST. on E! as opposed to 8pm EST.

Total Divas this week finished number 12 in the Cable Top 150 list. By comparison, last week's episode finished at number 19 on the same list.



