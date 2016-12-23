WWE News: Popularity of PPVs Dwindling, Roadblock Attendance

Submitted by Reporter on December 23, 2016 - 8:43pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

-- WWE's Roadblock PPV continued a trend of declining public interest for WWE PPVs likely due to the company holding two per month. While the interest was stronger for Roadblock than it was for TLC, the show only generated 100,000 searches on Google - about half the usual level for a non big-four PPV. TLC actually didn't even register in that category.

-- WWE Roadblock drew only 8,000 fans, considered a major disappointment since tickets were being sold two-for-one for the final week before the PPV.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.