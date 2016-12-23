WWE News: Popularity of PPVs Dwindling, Roadblock Attendance

Sponsored Links



-- WWE's Roadblock PPV continued a trend of declining public interest for WWE PPVs likely due to the company holding two per month. While the interest was stronger for Roadblock than it was for TLC, the show only generated 100,000 searches on Google - about half the usual level for a non big-four PPV. TLC actually didn't even register in that category.

-- WWE Roadblock drew only 8,000 fans, considered a major disappointment since tickets were being sold two-for-one for the final week before the PPV.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com