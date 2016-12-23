WWE News: Long Term Plans for Sasha Banks, Zack Ryder Injury Update[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author]
-- Sasha Banks is expected to do an injury angle before feuding with Nia Jax. However, the long-term plan for Banks is to be a heel.
-- As reported earlier, Zack Ryder underwent knee surgery for a ruptured patella tendon that will sideline him from anywhere between 4-9 months. The earliest he could be back is April but WWE will not rush him back so if his recovery goes as planned, June is his likely return date.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com