WWE News: Long Term Plans for Sasha Banks, Zack Ryder Injury Update

Submitted by Reporter on December 23, 2016 - 8:44pm
-- Sasha Banks is expected to do an injury angle before feuding with Nia Jax. However, the long-term plan for Banks is to be a heel.

-- As reported earlier, Zack Ryder underwent knee surgery for a ruptured patella tendon that will sideline him from anywhere between 4-9 months. The earliest he could be back is April but WWE will not rush him back so if his recovery goes as planned, June is his likely return date.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



