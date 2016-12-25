Viewership Drops For "Best Of 2016" Special Edition Of TNA Impact Wrestling

This week's episode of TNA Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 209,000 viewers, down a considerable amount from last week's 329,000 viewers for the Total Nonstop Deletion special.

The theme for this week's edition of Impact Wrestling was a "Best Of 2016" look at TNA action, with no new matches or content of any kind in what was essentially a highlight show.

Impact Wrestling finished #149 on the Cable Top 150 list for this week, down quite a bit from last week's episode, which finished at #105.

