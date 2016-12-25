New Details Confirmed For WWE's Upcoming Diamond Dallas Page DVD Release

Sponsored Links



In an update on a report from October, some more details have surfaced on WWE's upcoming DVD release about Diamond Dallas Page. In a recent interview with WrestlingDVDNetwork, Page himself confirmed several details about the DVD, which will be released in March 2017.

DDP revealed that WWE first pitched the project to him last summer and Page agreed, noting that he enjoyed their 2016 documentaries on Scott Hall and Eric Bischoff. Page also noted that he had positive experiences filming content for WWE's Very Best Of WCW Nitro series, among other projects.

Mick Foley, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, and Scott Hall are among those who WWE interviewed for the documentary portion of the DVD set. Page also confirmed that his ex-wife and former WCW personality Kimberly Page took part in an interview for the DVD, which will be her first on-camera appearance in some time. Kimberly famously appeared in 2005's 40 Year Old Virgin, where she was in a revealing speed-dating scene.

DDP confirmed the title of the DVD, Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living, noting that it's a play on his book Positively Page and one of his upcoming projects titled Positively Unstoppable. The first match confirmed to be included on the DVD is WCW Starrcade 1991's "Lethal Lottery" tag match featuring the team of DDP & Mike Graham taking on Bill Kazmaier & Jushin “Thunder” Liger. Page noted that we should also expect to see his work with Randy Savage and Sting on the DVD as well.

The documentary portion of the DVD reportedly has yet to be completed, but a WWE producer went on record calling it “inspiring, entertaining and funny." The DVD will be available for pre-order on Amazon in March.

