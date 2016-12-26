Videos Of John Cena's Return At Madison Square Garden On Monday Night

Submitted by Eric Lynch on December 26, 2016 - 9:38pm
John Cena made his return to WWE on Monday night at a live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event took place while RAW was airing live from Chicago.

For his first match back after taking time off to film his FOX TV show, Cena took part in a triple threat match with AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose. Below are some videos from Cena's return at Madison Square Garden.

Cena is advertised to appear on Tuesday night's SmackDown on the USA Network.

