WWE Live Event Results (12/26/16) - New York, NY

Thanks to rajah.com reader Nicholas Cannella for senidng this in:

12/26/16 WWE SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Results from Madison Square Garden

- Tonight WWE held a Monday Night SmackDown Brand House Show at the World's most famous arena with an advertised Triple Main Event featuring, Styles vs Cena vs Ambrose in a Triple Threat Match for the World Title. Miz vs Ziggler in a Cage for the IC Title and A SmackDown Tag Team Turmoil Championship Match.

Match 1) SmackDown Tag Team Turmoil Championship: Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated The Ascension when Rhyno pinned Viktor after a Gore. The Usos defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno following the Uso Splash off the top rope on Slater. The Usos defeated Breezeango following another USO Splash off the top rope on Fandango. SD Tag Champions Randy Orton & Bray Wyatt (w/ Luke Harper) defeated The Usos when Bray pinned Jimmy after the Sister Abigail. SD Tag Champions Randy Orton & Bray Wyatt defeated American Alpha when Orton hit the RKO out of nowhere on Chad Gable.

Match 2) SmackDown Woman's Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch with a small package and hand full of tights. Afterward, Becky knocked down Bliss and raised her title.

Match 3) Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley defeated The Vaudevillains & Curt Hawkins when Crews pinned Hawkins following the Spin Out Power Bomb. Hawkins cut a promo and challenged anyone in the back and James Ellsworth answered.

Match 4) James Ellsworth pinned Curt Hawkins following a Superkick in 4 seconds.

- The Miz came out with Maryse and cut a promo " when my hand goes up everyone shut your mouth". Miz stated that he contacted his Lawyer and due to his contract he doesn't have to defend his title tonight , and will not put his title on the line in a "Podunk City" like NYC. Since it's the holiday season he will Give Dolph Ziggler a gift by beating him here tonight. Miz talked up The Cavs and ripped NY teams.

Match 5) Steel Cage Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non title match. Miz was trying to escape & Dolph was trying to pull him back in while Maryse was pulling for Miz to escape. Dolph kept him inside by hitting him with a Superkick and scored the pinfall.

Match 6) Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto following the End of Days.

Match 7) Nikki Bella defeated Natalya following the Rack Attack 2.0. At the end, Carmella attempted to interfere but Nikki knocked her off the ring apron.

Match 8) Triple Threat Match for the WWE World Championship: Champion AJ Styles defeated Dean Ambrose & John Cena when Cena went for an AA on Dean , Styles with a chair shot to Cena, and rolled up Dean for the win. Afterward, AJ got on the mic and said he's the WWE Champ, and going to finish off Cena, But it's AMBROSE w/DirtyDeeds. Then AJ & Cena both grabbed the WWE title into a Tug-of-War. Cena lets go & AJ falls on his a$$. Gets up & an AA from Cena to close show.

Overall solid show with lots of action and hot crowd all night, The Garden was packed and they will Return March, 12 with Brock Lesnar on the lineup.