Dana White Speaks On Brock Lesnar & CM Punk's Futures In UFC (Video)

UFC President Dana White was recently featured in a TMZ Sports video where he talked about the futures of WWE stars turned UFC fighters CM Punk and Brock Lesnar.

On the subject of Lesnar, White said he has a great relationship with him but doubt he'll ever see The Beast Incarnate back in a UFC octagon. White noted that he hasn't had any talks with Lesnar specifically about another fight. Lesnar's last fight against Mark Hunt was originally deemed a victory for the former WWE Champion, but it was overturned to a No Contest following two failed drug tests. Lesnar is serving a one-year suspension and paid a $250,000 fine for the failed tests.

"I think [Lesnar's] career is winding down, but he's a freak of nature, who knows, maybe he'll give me a call and say he wants to do it again," White said. "But I think he's ready to ride off into the sunset."

As far as CM Punk goes, the UFC President says he doesn't know if Punk will get another shot in the octagon, but they're going to talk about it and try to figure it out. White seemed to indicate that Punk, who only has one professional fight under his belt, may be better served starting off his career in another organization before returning to the UFC.

"UFC is a dangerous place, man," White said of Punk. "It's a tough place to come in for your first couple fights. I give him all the credit and respect in the world for coming in and giving it a shot. It's a tough place to do it. We'll see what happens, I love the guy."

Back in October, White said that Punk's UFC career was "probably over" after his first-round loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203.

