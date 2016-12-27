John Cena To Kick Off Tonight's Edition Of WWE SmackDown LIVE

Fans tuning into tonight's episode of SmackDown LIVE to see John Cena won't have to wait too long to see their favorite Superstar.

The longtime top WWE Superstar announced via social media on Tuesday afternoon that he will be kicking off this week's show.

"The wait is over, the clock is almost out," wrote Cena via Twitter. "Tonight, SmackDown LIVE kicks off with the return of yours truly."

Cena concluded, "Ready for that warm Chicago welcome!"

Join us here this evening for live results coverage of SmackDown LIVE.



