WWE SmackDown Results (12/27): John Cena Returns

2016's final episode of WWE SmackDown aired live on the USA Network from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

- Former WWE Champion John Cena comes out to the ring to kick off SmackDown and make his return to WWE TV. Cena gets a mixed reaction from the crowd with some boos. Cena addresses critics saying he's washed up and a part-timer, saying that the new era of WWE is called the "my time is now" era. Cena challenges the winner of tonight's main event of a match at The Royal Rumble. Tonight's main event features AJ Styles defending his WWE Title against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

- American Alpha def. Luke Harper & Randy Orton, Rhyno & Heath Slater, The Usos: This one will be a four-way elimination match. The first elimination comes shortly after the bell when Heath Slater slips off the top turnbuckle and Jey Uso hits him with a superkick for the three count. Slater and Rhyno are now both eliminated due to Slater's pinfall. Gable comes in and hits a t-bone suplex on Jey Uso, but Jimmy breaks up the pin. The Usos and American Alpha all hit the ring and American Alpha hits belly to belly suplexes on both Usos. After a series of pin reversals, Gable pins Jey with a rollup and the Usos are eliminated. Orton hits a poweslam on Jordan for a two count, then Gable and Harper get the tags. Gable hits a hanging German suplex on Harper, but then Wyatt distracts the ref and Orton lays out Gable. Orton gets the tag and takes Gable to the outside. Orton backdrops Gable on the fan barricade a couple times, then takes him back in the ring. A miscommunication between Harper and Orton leads to Gable hitting a suicide dive on Orton on the outside. Back in the ring, Orton goes for a superplex on Gable but Harper accidentally knocks Orton off the turnbuckle. American Alpha follows up with the Grand Amplitude on Orton for the win, and American Alpha are the new Tag Team Champs. Orton and Harper get nose to nose after the match, but Wyatt separates them.

- Dolph Ziggler does an interview backstage where he talks about his problems with Dolph Ziggler.

- James Ellsworth is backstage in a neck brace and a cast on his arm. Ellsworth says sometimes it brings him down that others make fun of him. Carmella interrupts and says the interviewer is giving Ellsworth a hard time, and that Carmella finds Ellsworth attractive. Carmella and Ellsworth walk off hand in hand.

- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Becky Lynch: Alexa's Women's Title is on the line in this one. Alexa is selling a knee injury early on. Becky throws Alexa to the outside, but she botches her baseball slide dropkick when she gets caught up in the ring apron. Alexa pulls her to the outside then throws her into the ring post. Back in the ring, Becky comes back with a series of clotheslines and kicks. Becky starts working on Alexa's arm, then goes to the top turnbuckle and hits a missile dropkick. Some music hits and a woman in a luchadore costume comes out and unties one of the turnbuckle pads. After the distraction, Alexa hits a forearm strike and knee drop. She goes to follow up with the Twisted Bliss, but Becky gets her knees up to block. Becky puts her in the Dis-arm-her, but Alexa reaches the ropes. Behind the referee's back, the woman in the luchadore costume pulls Becky into the exposed turnbuckle. Alexa hits a DDT for the finish to retain the Women's Title.

- Renee Young is backstage to interview The Miz. Maryse gets in Renee's face for slapping The Miz last week. As The Miz is talking, Dean Ambrose sneaks up behind him. Ambrose tackles Miz into the wall and starts pummeling on him. Ambrose fights off the security and takes one of their walkie-talkies, then leaves.

- AJ Styles (c) def. Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler: AJ Styles' WWE Championship is on the line in this one. Corbin starts off in control of the match, sending both AJ and Ziggler to the outside. Corbin continues beating down Styles around ringside before taking things back in the ring. Styles and Ziggler briefly team up to drop Corbin before going at each other with right hands. Ziggler goes for a tornado DDT on Corbin, but Corbin slams him down instead. Corbin goes for the End of Days, but Style grabs Ziggler to block it. Corbin throws Styles into the turnbuckle, then throws Ziggler ontop of him. Corbin then drops them both with big boots and pins AJ for a two count. Ziggler and Styles briefly team up again to try to chop down Corbin with right hands. They both clothesline Corbin out of the ring, then follow him out. Corbin fights them off, the pulls the monitors off the announce table. Styles hits a flying forearm off the ring steps, then Ziggler hits a superkick on Corbin, and they lay him on the table. Styles and Ziggler both hop up on the fan barricade, then in tandem they hit a flying leg drop and elbow drop on Corbin through the table. Ziggler turns on AJ and Rock Bottoms him into the corner of the ring apron, then brings him in the ring for a tornado DDT for a two count. AJ comes back and attempts and Styles Clash, but Ziggler gets out of it. AJ goes for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Ziggler kicks the ropes and AJ falls. Ziggler follows up with a superkick for a two count. Corbin gets back in the ring and hits the Deep Six on Ziggler, but AJ breaks up the pin. Corbin and Ziggler start exchanging strikes until Corbin hits the Deep Six on AJ. Ziggler hits the Zig Zag on Corbin for a two count. Corbin comes back with an End of Days on Ziggler, but then AJ knocks Corbin out with a Phenomenal Forearm out of nowhere, and AJ pins Ziggler for the win to retain his WWE Title.

- After the match, John Cena hits the ring and stares down AJ. Cena extends his hand to shake AJ's, and AJ shakes it and tells him the WWE Title isn't going to leave his waist.

