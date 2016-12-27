Video: Bill Goldberg Confirmed For Next Week's WWE RAW

Submitted by Matt Boone on December 27, 2016 - 6:08pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

Bill Goldberg's next WWE television appearance has been set.

The former WCW mega-star who recently returned after a 12 year hiatus to defeat Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, will be appearing on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

Goldberg, who along with Lesnar, is already confirmed as a participant in the 30-man battle royal at January's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, will be appearing on the first RAW of 2017.

Below is a promo for the RAW return of Bill Goldberg.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.