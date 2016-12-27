Drew Galloway's TNA Contract Set To Expire, Galloway Hints At Leaving

Sponsored Links



In a new interview with The Dirty Sheets Podcast, TNA star Drew Galloway revealed that his TNA contract expires in February, and that the upcoming set of TV tapings in January would be his final under his current deal.

"We [Galloway and TNA] are talking and trying to figure things out," Galloway said. "I'd be lying if I said that there weren't some offers there that I really have to think about."

Galloway continued, "I have to consider my future and my family's future. I am only 31, but [his recent injury] obviously gave me a little fright."

Check out the complete Drew Galloway interview at SoundCloud.com.