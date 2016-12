Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Brent Garrison for sending this in:

According to the Scottrade Center website and fans in attendance at tonight's

Raw Live Event in St. Louis, WWE Money in the Bank will be at Scottrade

Center in St. Louis on Sunday, June 18. There is a pre-sale tonight thru

Friday. Public on sale is TBA.

It should be noted the WWE website lists Raw on May 2nd in St. Louis, but

that appears to be an event that was moved due to a potential NHL playoff

conflict.