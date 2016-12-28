Cena Apologizes For Comments About The Rock: "I Was Wrong, He Was Right"

Submitted by Matt Boone on December 28, 2016 - 4:38pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

On the latest edition of "Talking Smack," the official SmackDown LIVE weekly post-show, John Cena took back some comments he made about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the build-up to their back-to-back headline matches at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29.

"I consider what I said back then the stupidest stuff ever," Cena admitted to JBL when asked about calling The Rock "a part-timer" and comments related to the statement in the past.

"I was looking at [the situation] through very blinded eyes," Cena continued. "And I really wanted The Rock to come back to the WWE. I figured hitting him where it hurts would get him back to the WWE and it worked."

Cena continued, "But I've apologized to him in person and [now] I'm on the web for the world to see -- I was wrong. He was right."

Check out the complete clip featuring John Cena's discussion about The Rock on "Talking Smack" below.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.