WWE Live Event Results (12/27/16) - St. Louis, MO

Thanks to rajah.com reader Nicholas Cannella for sending this in:

12/27/16 WWE Raw Holiday Tour Results from St. Louis, Mo

- Tonight WWE held a special Tuesday Night Raw House Show and the advertised Double Main Event over the past month was Reigns vs Owens for the Universal Title and Rollins vs Y2J. Jo Jo was tonight's ring announcer, onto the results.

Match 1) Triple Threat Raw Tag Team Title Match- Champions Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Gallows & Anderson and The New Day (Kofi & Big E w/ Xavier Woods) when Cesaro pinned Karl Anderson.

- Lana w/ Rusev cut their usual heel promo and said Rusev will C-R-U-S-H Big Cass tonight. Enzo and Cass came out and Enzo grabbed the mic by saying That he wishes he could get his hands on Rusev but

Big Cass will Take care of him tonight. Then Cass finished off with S-A-W-F-T Chant.

Match 2) Big Cass (w/Enzo) defeated Rusev (w/Lana) following a Big Boot . Lana was ejected for interfering at the end of the match.

Match 3) Special Guest Ref Emmalina- Sasha Banks, Bayley & NXT's Liv Morgan defeated Raw Woman's Champion Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke when Sasha won for her team via submission by making Dana tap out following the Bank Statement. Emmalina walked out towards the end when Sasha shoved her down.

- Y2J came out and did what he does best and cut a great heel promo on St. Louis and Seth Rollins.

Match 4) Seth Rollins pinned Chris Jericho following the Pedigree. Great back and fourth action with near falls and Y2J put Rollins in a Walls of Jericho but Seth eventually broke out.

Match 5) 10 Man Tag Match- The Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, and Darren Young defeated The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil, and Bo Dallas when Truth pinned Bo following the What's Up. Afterward, Bo grabbed the mic and said he won't leave St. Louis a loser and challenged anyone in the back that has the guts to face him. The Big Show answered the challenged and delivered a Chokeslam and left.

Match 6) Braun Strowman pinned Sami Zayn following a Big Running Powerslam.

- Kevin Owens came out and grabbed the mic stating that St. Louis is a

dump, and this crowd is lucky they get to see not one Champion but two face each other tonight. As per Stephanie McMahon, tonight the U.S Title

will be on the line and after he wins it, will go back to Canada and slap on a big Leaf and rename it the WWE Canadian Championship! (Originally advertised for the Universal Title , but as always, the card is subject to change)

Main Event: U.S Championship Match- United States Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens when Reigns countered the Pop Up Powerbomb into a "Superman Punch" and Spear for the win. Solid main event.

- Overall a great show with a hot crowd all

Night and the Scottrade Center was almost full. They announced a return date to St. Louis in June for the SmackDown Exclusive PPV "Money In The Bank".