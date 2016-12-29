John Cena Comments On SmackDown Beating RAW In The Cable Ratings

Submitted by Eric Lynch on December 29, 2016 - 3:07pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

As noted earlier, Tuesday night's episode of WWE SmackDown defeated Monday's episode of RAW in viewership on the USA Network. SmackDown drew 2,885,000 viewers, while RAW garnered 2,855,000 for their final episode of 2016.

Tuesday's SmackDown was fueled by John Cena's return to television, which WWE heavily promoted leading up to the episode. Cena was taking time off to film his FOX reality show American Grit. Cena took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on SmackDown beating RAW in the television ratings, saying that it was a goal of his for his show to beat RAW.

- Backstage News On Big Surprise Planned For WrestleMania, WWE's Plans For Brock Lesnar & The Undertaker



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.