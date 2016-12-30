Rumored Matches for WWE's WrestleMania 33 PPV Next Year

Sponsored Links



- There are only three matches that are considered "locked in" when it comes to WWE's WrestleMania 33 PPV. They are: Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Golberg, Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal and finally, Seth Rollins vs. Triple H.

- Another probable match is a multi-person women's championship match for the Raw brand female talent. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho is also being built towards WrestleMania and so that is also likely going to be on the card.

- John Cena taking on Undertaker is an unconfirmed, yet likely, match as it was the direction WWE wanted to go in last year before Cena's injury. However, the current backstage rumor is that Vince McMahon has not given the go ahead for that.

