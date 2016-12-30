Mick Foley Responds To Fan Campaigns Set Up To Fund His Hip Surgery

As noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley wrote a blog on social media this week informing fans that he needed hip replacement surgery that because he is currently without insurance, would cost $60,000 to pay for out-of-pocket.

The current WWE RAW General Manager asked that fans not donate to any campaigns, however one particular Go Fund Me campaign was started and was up to $600 before all of the money was refunded to the respective donators and the campaign itself was closed down.

Foley addressed the Go Fund Me campaign on Twitter after it was closed down. "The Hardcore Legend" wrote the following tweets about the topic:



