Ryback: Triple H Claims WWE Doesn't Want To Build Any New Marquee Stars

Submitted by Matt Boone on December 30, 2016 - 4:05pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

According to former WWE Superstar Ryback, aka The Big Guy, WWE hopes to never establish another "marquee name" such as Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Rock or John Cena, claiming the company would prefer to have a roster of stars that they can control.

The Big Guy claimed he recalled Triple H speaking about the subject first-hand while still performing in WWE as Ryback.

The former WWE Superstar stated the following on the topic during episode 17 of his "Conversations with The Big Guy" podcast:

"Hunter [has] told me directly [that WWE does not want young talent to have economic freedom]. He goes, 'we never want another marquee name here in the WWE.' This was during my first contract negotiations. Yeah, legit told me, he goes, 'we're never going to have another John Cena.' And if you look, that's why they book guys the way they book them. They don't want guys to have too much power anymore."

Check out episode 17 of Conversations with The Big Guy podcast at AudioBoom.com.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.