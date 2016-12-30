Ryback: Triple H Claims WWE Doesn't Want To Build Any New Marquee Stars[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
According to former WWE Superstar Ryback, aka The Big Guy, WWE hopes to never establish another "marquee name" such as Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Rock or John Cena, claiming the company would prefer to have a roster of stars that they can control.
The Big Guy claimed he recalled Triple H speaking about the subject first-hand while still performing in WWE as Ryback.
The former WWE Superstar stated the following on the topic during episode 17 of his "Conversations with The Big Guy" podcast:
episode 17 of Conversations with The Big Guy podcast