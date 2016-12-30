Nick Jackson Talks About The Young Bucks' Decision Not To Sign With WWE

Sponsored Links



This week, The Young Bucks members Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson were interviewed by Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard blog

During the interview, Nick Jackson spoke about the team's decision not to sign with WWE, opting instead to continue working in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Ring Of Honor (ROH) in their immediate future.

Nick did, however, drop the infamous "never say never" line in regards to the possibility of the duo working with WWE at some point in the future.

"The schedule was perfect for us and the family and we still have rights to sell the Young Buck brand, as well as a lot of freedom," Nick Jackson told SI's Extra Mustard blog. "We also have a lot of input in what we do, and that is priceless."

Jackson continued, "We love ROH and NJPW and they also gave us a very healthy raise. We're as happy as can be. If fans are disappointed that we didn't sign with WWE, I understand why—but family comes first and I hope they can understand that. But to WWE fans, well, never say never."

