Matt Jackson On The Young Bucks vs. The New Day, Best Tag-Team Ever

Submitted by Matt Boone on December 30, 2016 - 4:25pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

This week, The Young Bucks members Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were interviewed by Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard blog.

During the interview, Matt Jackson spoke about the possibility of the team facing off against The New Day in the future. He also mentioned The Briscoes as the best tag-team in ROH history.

"It all depends on how one man perceives you. We could've just been more fodder for them. Or we could've gotten a big program out of it. Who knows, and we'll never know. I do know that I'd love to one day work with them, and I know many people would as well. They're so talented and I'm sure we'd have great chemistry."

Regarding The Briscoes being the best duo they have ever faced off againt inside the squared circle, Matt Jackson offered the following comments.

"Without question, they [The Briscoe Brothers] are the greatest team in ROH history. They've continuously reinvented themselves. Somehow, they're just as over as they've ever been. Man, they're so good. So real. People will always love them."

Check out the complete Matt Jackson interview at SI.com.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.