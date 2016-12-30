Viewership Increases For Special "Hardy New Year" Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Sponsored Links



The "Hardy New Year" special episode of TNA Impact Wrestling on Pop TV this week drew 224,000 viewers, up from last week's "Best Of 2016" highlights show.

By comparison, last week's highlights episode drew 209,000 viewers, marking an increase of 15,000 viewers for this week's show.

This week's edition of Impact Wrestling finished at #122 on the Cable Top 150 list, up from last week's show, which came in at #149.