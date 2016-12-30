Viewership Increases For Special "Hardy New Year" Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Submitted by Matt Boone on December 30, 2016 - 4:35pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

The "Hardy New Year" special episode of TNA Impact Wrestling on Pop TV this week drew 224,000 viewers, up from last week's "Best Of 2016" highlights show.

By comparison, last week's highlights episode drew 209,000 viewers, marking an increase of 15,000 viewers for this week's show.

This week's edition of Impact Wrestling finished at #122 on the Cable Top 150 list, up from last week's show, which came in at #149.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.