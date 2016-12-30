Tatsu On Vince McMahon Helping Him, Wanting To Terminate The Bullet Club

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Yoshi Tatsu recently spoke with SI.com's Extra Mustard blog about Vince McMahon being his biggest influence.

"I once wrestled for WWE. My biggest influence was Vince McMahon. He taught me "how to show." That's hard to explain, but it deals with expressing emotion, feelings, anger, frustration and triumph in the ring. Presentation is very important in WWE. That is the biggest difference between the WWE style of wrestling and New Japan's strong style. Vince McMahon made WWE a huge international company. He is a wrestling god. I also respect him as a businessman. When my son was born, I gave him Vincent as his middle name in honor of Vince McMahon."

Additionally, Tatsu spoke of his goal of terminating The Bullet Club and proving that The Hunter Club is the superior entity.

"My goal for 2017 is not complicated. I'm going to make the Hunter Club bigger and more famous in the world, and then I will terminate the Bullet Club. If you're not down with that, I've got two words for you— Hunter Club!"

