WWE News: Potential Plans for Undertaker at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, more

- As reported earlier, John Cena taking on Undertaker is an unconfirmed, yet likely, match for WrestleMania 33, even though Vince McMahon has not given it the official green light as of yet.

- If Undertaker vs. Cena doesn't happen, the other name being tossed around at the moment for Taker's opponent is Roman Reigns. The idea there is that Reigns is still considered the "future" of the company and this may end up being Undertaker's final match. If Reigns vs. Taker doesn't happen this year, it's possible that match may never happen. The likely scenario is that if either Cena or Reigns come out of the Royal Rumble PPV as champions, look for Undertaker to challenge one of them for WrestleMania.

- Finally, one other scenario that could happen is that Undertaker would enter the Royal Rumble, win it, which would then officially earn him the title shot.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com