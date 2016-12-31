WWE Live Event Results (12/31/16) - Miami, FL

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Peter Rodriguez for sending this in:

American Alpha son the tag team gaunlet match. Defeated The Usos in the end

with some good back and forth. Usos had the upper hand as the Ascencion

attacked the champs after being elimated.

Alexa Bliss pinned Becky Lynch with a handful of tights. Solid match, but not

given much time. Becky Lynch stands tall after the match raising the belt.

James Ellsworth best Curt Hawkins with no chin music superkick within seconds

into the match.

Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley Defeated by The Wyatt Family. Big

pop the entire match for Randy Orton. RKO chants almost the entire match.

Bray sets up Sister Abigail's kiss on Apollo Crews and throws him to an

awaiting Orton for an emphatic RKO for the three count.

Match of the night: Dolph Zigler beats The Mix in a steel cage match. Miz

under the advisory of his lawyer makes it a non title match. PPV quality

match. A lot of spot on false finishes via pin and cage escapes. Match ends

when Maryse accidently slams the cage door into the Miz's face into a super

kick. Crowd was hot for this match.

Baron Corbin defeats Kalisto via end of days.

Nikki Bella defeated Natalya following the Rack Attack 2.0. At the end,

Carmella attempted to interfere but Nikki knocked her off the ring apron.

Triple Threat Match for the WWE World Championship: Champion AJ Styles

defeated Dean Ambrose & John Cena (HUGE face pop) when Cena went for an AA on

Dean , Styles with a chair shot to Cena, and rolled up Dean for the win.

Afterward, AJ got on the mic and said he's the WWE Champ, and going to finish

off Cena, But it's AMBROSE w/DirtyDeeds. Then AJ & Cena both grabbed the WWE

title into a Tug-of-War. Cena lets go & AJ falls on his ass. Gets up & an AA

from Cena to close show.

Biggest Pops: John Cena and Randy Orton with Dolph Ziggler in 3rd.

Biggest heat: The Mix and The Ascencion

Twitter: @SocialMixxFC