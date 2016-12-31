Update on Mickie James, How Much is WWE Paying UK Wrestlers?

Sponsored Links



- The U.K. wrestlers who signed WWE contracts for the upcoming tournament on 1/14 and 1/15 signed one-year contracts worth 16,000 pounds or roughly just under $20,000 USD.

- Mickie James completed her WWE physical in Pittsburgh on 12/22 and assuming there is nothing out of the ordinary that comes out of that, she will be starting soon on the Smackdown brand.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com