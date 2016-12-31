Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker Added To 1/9 Edition Of RAW In New Orleans

Sponsored Links



It looks like WWE is stacking the deck for the upcoming episode of RAW scheduled for Monday, January 9, 2017 at The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to local advertising, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels and future WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker are booked for the 1/9 episode of RAW. Both are listed as making their "return to Monday Night RAW" in "special appearances."

Make sure to join us here on 1/9 for live play-by-play results coverage of WWE RAW from New Orleans, Louisiana.