WWE News: More on Possible Plans for Undertaker & Shawn Michaels

Sponsored Links



-- As reported earlier today, both the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are being advertised for the 1/9 edition of WWE Raw in New Orleans. It is expected that their appearances will build towards involvement in some form at the Royal Rumble later in the month being held in San Antonio, TX.

-- The Undertaker as we reported over the past few days is likely going to face John Cena at WrestleMania 33. If he appears at the Rumble, it seems the only possible place he could be is in the Royal Rumble itself since the other possibility - a match with AJ Styles - is already being booked for Cena. It should also be noted that Vince McMahon was not completely sold on Cena vs. Taker for WrestleMania but is said to be heavily leaning towards that direction.

-- As for Michaels, it is not a surprise that he will be appearing at the Royal Rumble since San Antonio is his hometown. While AJ Styles had gone on record to indicate that he would have liked to face Michaels at the PPV, that won't be happening but it's possible Michaels could be in the match in some fashion such as an enforcer, a special guest referee or some other special non-wrestling role. Michaels retired in 2010 and hasn't shown any indication of wanting to return to the ring since.