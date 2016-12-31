Lesnar & Heyman Added To 1/16 RAW, Goldberg's RAW Return, Royal Rumble

Both Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been announced for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW scheduled for Monday, January 16th at the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. As things stand currently, this is Lesnar's only advertised RAW appearance ahead of his participation in the 30-man battle royal at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29th.

Also confirmed for the annual over-the-top elimination tradition is Bill Goldberg, who is currently advertised for the January 2nd episode of WWE RAW in Tampa, Florida and on January 23rd in Cleveland, Ohio.

It's worth pointing out that there are not any RAW shows scheduled between now and the Royal Rumble pay-per-view that both Lesnar and Goldberg are advertised to appear on together.

Join us here on Sunday, January 29th for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 pay-per-view.



