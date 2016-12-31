Jeff Hardy To Debut New Character At First Impact Wrestling Taping Of 2017?

It looks like with the New Year coming up, we will soon be treated to another new gimmick / character change for TNA's Jeff Hardy.

At last week's special Hardy New Year special edition of Impact Wrestling, Matt Hardy was featured in a segment where he "restored" everything he had taken from Jeff because his brother paid his debt by aiding him in capturing the TNA World Tag-Team Championship.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter this week where he dropped another teaser for Jeff Hardy switching from his recent "Brother Nero" gimmick. You can check out the tweet below.

The belief is Jeff will debut his new gimmick when the TNA crew returns to film the first set of Impact Wrestling television tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida next week.



