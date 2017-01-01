Coachman: Rousey Has "No Chance" In WWE After Devastating UFC 207 Loss

Sponsored Links



With Ronda Rousey's MMA career possibly over after her 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes at Friday's UFC 207, one former WWE announcer believes Vince McMahon's interest in her may be over as well. ESPN anchor Jonathan Coachman answered fans on Twitter this weekend following Rousey's loss, writing that he feels she has no shot in WWE now.

"Sorry no chance," Coachman wrote to one fan asking about Rousey in WWE. "You can't [bring her in to WWE] at any point. Perception matters. That performance mattered."

When another fan told Coach he thinks Rousey could still be a big name in WWE, Coach wrote back that it will "NEVER" happen.

"They are not in the business of bringing in a broken star and rebuilding her," Coachman wrote in reference to Rousey's image following her devastating loss on Friday.

Prior to the loss, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon told USA Today that they would "welcome [Rousey] with open arms" after she retires from MMA.

