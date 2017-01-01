Photo: Big Show's Weight Loss Continues Ahead Of Rumored Showdown With Shaq

Sponsored Links



It looks like Big Show's recent dramatic weight loss continues to increase, as a new photo of the longtime WWE Superstar surfaced on social media this week showing an even slimmer Big Show than the one we saw several months ago, who had already claimed to have lost 70 pounds at that point.

Featured below is a photo of Big Show along with world bench-pressing record holder C.T. Fletcher backstage at a recent event together. As seen in the picture below, Big Show is clearly staying focused on shedding as many pounds as he can before WrestleMania 33 in April.

As noted, Big Show vs. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is rumored, although yet to be confirmed, for this year's WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 33 takes place live from Orlando, Florida on Sunday, April 2, 217. Join us here on 4/2 for live play-by-play results coverage of this year's "Show of Shows."