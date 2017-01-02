Report: WrestleMania 34 To Be Held At The Superdome In New Orleans

Submitted by Matt Boone on January 2, 2017 - 11:26am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

WrestleMania 34 will be returning to the site of the WrestleMania 30 next year, according to F4WOnline.com.

The Wrestling Observer website reported this week that while yet to be officially announced by WWE, an announcement is expected soon regarding next year's WrestleMania returning to The Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WWE held WrestleMania 30 in the same venue in the same location just a few years ago for the show led by the crowning of Daniel Bryan as WWE Champion.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.