Report: WrestleMania 34 To Be Held At The Superdome In New Orleans

Sponsored Links



WrestleMania 34 will be returning to the site of the WrestleMania 30 next year, according to F4WOnline.com.

The Wrestling Observer website reported this week that while yet to be officially announced by WWE, an announcement is expected soon regarding next year's WrestleMania returning to The Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WWE held WrestleMania 30 in the same venue in the same location just a few years ago for the show led by the crowning of Daniel Bryan as WWE Champion.