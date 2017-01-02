Paige Backstage At Tonight's WWE RAW In Tampa, Update On Her WWE Return

It looks like it's possible the WWE Universe may soon see the return of Paige.

The former WWE Women's Champion who is also part of the Total Divas cast, is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE RAW show in Tampa, Florida.

According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com, Paige has not be cleared to wrestle as of yet, and is still dealing with the recovery process following neck surgery.



