Vince Congratulates John Cena, WWE Looks At Top Hopeful Moments In 2017

Submitted by Matt Boone on January 2, 2017 - 2:26pm
- WWE posted the above video recently, which lists seven things they want to see in 2017. Check out WWE's "7 Things We Want To See In 2017" video above.

- Vince McMahon made a rare appearance on Twitter recently. The WWE Chairman took to social media this past weekend to congratulate longtime top WWE Superstar John Cena being named number six on the 2016 Celebs Gone Good top ten list.



