Kevin Owens Looks At His Quick Rise To Success In NXT & WWE

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens took to social media on Monday to talk about how much his life has changed since graduating from NXT to WWE's main roster.

"Less than 2 years ago, I was driving on the same road I’m on now to go perform in Lakeland for @WWENXT in front of 200 people," wrote Owens via his official Twitter page. "Now, @WWENXT sells out arenas, and I’m on my way to Tampa for the 1st Raw of 2017 to host #TheKevinOwensShow as @WWE Universal Champion."

Owens continued, "The lesson? No matter how unlikely or far off things seem, passion and heart can change a lot. Also, I’m good…but you knew that already."

