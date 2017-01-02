Kevin Owens Looks At His Quick Rise To Success In NXT & WWE[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens took to social media on Monday to talk about how much his life has changed since graduating from NXT to WWE's main roster.
"Less than 2 years ago, I was driving on the same road I’m on now to go perform in Lakeland for @WWENXT in front of 200 people," wrote Owens via his official Twitter page. "Now, @WWENXT sells out arenas, and I’m on my way to Tampa for the 1st Raw of 2017 to host #TheKevinOwensShow as @WWE Universal Champion."
Owens continued, "The lesson? No matter how unlikely or far off things seem, passion and heart can change a lot. Also, I’m good…but you knew that already."
Check out Kevin Owens' tweets below.