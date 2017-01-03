RAW Blooper: Google Screen Shows Instead Of Titan Tron Video On Big Screen

A funny production error took place during Monday night's RAW involving Stephanie McMahon and her titan tron video.

During the segment that saw Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho and Mick Foley in the ring, when Stephanie McMahon's turn came to enter the picture, instead of her titan tron video playing on the big screen live in the arena in Tampa, Florida, a Google Home Screen showed.

You can check out the RAW blooper from this week's show below.



