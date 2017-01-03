WWE Confirms, Promotes Returns Of Undertaker & HBK For Next Week's RAW

On Monday night's WWE RAW, the first episode of the new year, WWE officially confirmed special return appearances of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels for next week's show.

Both "The Dead Man" and "The Heartbreak Kid" will appear live at next week's show, which takes place on Monday, January 9th from New Orleans, Louisiana.

WWE posted the following on their official Twitter page regarding the two returns:



