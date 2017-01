Sponsored Links

-- Here is the updated card for this month's Royal Rumble PPV, airing live from San Antonio, TX on January 29. Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Title Match) - with Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a shark cage AJ Styles vs. John Cena (WWE Title Match) Charlotte vs. Bayley (Raw Women's Title Match) 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, featuring Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, rest of competitors TBA



