Hulk Hogan Fan Forced To Move At RAW, Hogan Responds: "Sorry Brother"

A big Hulk Hogan fan by the name of "Tye Dye Guy" was forced by security to switch his seats at Monday night's RAW in Tampa, Florida.

The fan, who was dressed up as the legendary "Hulkster," created a buzz and had Hogan chants spreading during the show.

Hogan himself actually responded to the issue via Twitter. He tweeted the following. Also below, a photo of the Hogan fan in his original seat.