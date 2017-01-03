Hulk Hogan Fan Forced To Move At RAW, Hogan Responds: "Sorry Brother"

Submitted by Matt Boone on January 3, 2017 - 2:18pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

A big Hulk Hogan fan by the name of "Tye Dye Guy" was forced by security to switch his seats at Monday night's RAW in Tampa, Florida.

The fan, who was dressed up as the legendary "Hulkster," created a buzz and had Hogan chants spreading during the show.

Hogan himself actually responded to the issue via Twitter. He tweeted the following. Also below, a photo of the Hogan fan in his original seat.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2016 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.