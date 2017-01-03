Alberto Del Rio Arrested After Pair Of Wild Fights In Austria

Sponsored Links



Alberto Del Rio was arrested after a set of crazy circumstances unfolded, according to multiple reports.

ProWrestlingSheet.com provided confirmation on some of the wild details of Del Rio's arrest, which included the former WWE Superstar and his brother badly beating up a 26-year-old man at a bar in Austria before fighting each other in the police station after each reportedly blamed the other for the incident. The fight between the brothers was said to be bad enough that blood had to be cleaned off the police station walls.

Del Rio and his brother were both released without any charges, but will likely face a lawsuit from the reported bar brawl.

Del Rio also seemed to comment on the news story spreading online this week with the following tweet.