Possible Spoiler On First Inductee Into 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

With WrestleMania season fast approaching, it won't be long before we start finding out the members of the 2017 class of the WWE Hall Of Fame.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, former WCW and WWE star Diamond Dallas Page will be the first inductee into this year's class.

While no other specific inductee names are rumored just yet, it was said that DDP will likely not be the final "main event" inductee for this year's show.

The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony takes place live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, April 1, 2017.



